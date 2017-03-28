F1-Fansite.com

Brown: Alonso could race for five more years

F1 News

Brown: Alonso could race for five more years

Fernando Alonso McLaren Albert Park, Melbourne, Australia. Sunday 26 March 2017.

Mar.28 - McLaren would be willing to sign up Fernando Alonso for five more years, new team executive Zak Brown has hinted.

The Spaniard has been with McLaren-Honda since he left Ferrari after 2014, but he is now letting his frustration with the hapless Anglo-Japanese collaboration show.

But Zak Brown, McLaren's new executive, thinks there is a chance Alonso will stay for more in 2018.

"He's very motivated and fit -- he has five years ahead of him if he wants it," the American is quoted by the Spanish sports daily Marca.

"I'm very keen for him to stay and I think he will if we give him a car," Brown added.

As for Alonso's obvious signs of frustration, Brown responded: "No one is more desperate to win than Fernando.

"But he has behaved impeccably. He has said what he feels because the facts are the facts and he is the best driver in the world," he added.

