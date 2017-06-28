F1 News

Briatore: Ferrari return not ruled out for Alonso

Jun.28 - Flavio Briatore says a return to Ferrari cannot be ruled out for Fernando Alonso.

Briatore, the former Renault boss, continues to oversee Alonso's career in formula one.

The flamboyant Italian was in Azerbaijan last weekend, and amid rumours about Spaniard Alonso's next move he was seen having dinner with Mercedes' Toto Wolff and Niki Lauda.

But Briatore said Ferrari is also a possibility for 2018, even though Alonso appeared to burn the bridge back to Maranello when he left three years ago.

"He always got along with everyone and only had problems with Mattiacci," Briatore, referring to the now-departed former Ferrari boss, told Italian radio Rai.

"In this life you cannot exclude anything. Fernando is a bit like Senna, who had no problem with any team -- he only needs a car capable of winning."

But there could also be other options for Alonso.

Briatore said: "In formula one there are only two teams racing to win -- Ferrari and Mercedes.

"McLaren can only be a top team if they change engines," he added. "We'll see. Red Bull and Force India can have good races, as we saw in Baku."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.