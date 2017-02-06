F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Briatore: Alonso-Mercedes rumours 'baseless'

F1 News

Briatore: Alonso-Mercedes rumours 'baseless'

Fernando Alonso.

Feb.6 - Flavio Briatore has rejected speculation Fernando Alonso was ever a serious contender to drive for Mercedes in 2017.

When the reigning champion team suddenly had to replace the retiring Nico Rosberg, Spaniard Alonso was on everyone's lips as the spectacular potential choice.

But Briatore, still involved in the management of McLaren driver Alonso's career, said: "There were never any talks between Fernando and Mercedes.

"There were only baseless rumours. It was even said that Niki Lauda wanted to see Fernando's contract and all the clauses, but the contracts are all there in Geneva," he told the Italian broadcaster Sky Sport 24.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
Read more about F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous F1 item
 Next F1 item »

Latest F1 News posts:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

Buy F1 MerchandiseBuy F1 Merchandise of your favourite driver or team.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com
2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book F1 Tickets Australian F1 GP Australia '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Chinese F1 GP China '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Spanish F1 GP Spain '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Monaco F1 GP Monaco '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Austrian F1 GP Austria '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets British F1 GP UK '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Belgium '1711% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1710% discountBook Now

Polls

Should Schumi's family tell more about his health status?

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls