F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Brawn: Vettel can still win 2017 title

F1 News

Brawn: Vettel can still win 2017 title

Sebastian Vettel Ferrari GP SINGAPORE F1/2017
Sebastian Vettel Ferrari GP SINGAPORE F1/2017

Sep.21 - F1 boss Ross Brawn has backed Sebastian Vettel to bounce back and continue to fight for the 2017 title.

After Singapore, where the Ferrari driver was blamed for the first-corner crash, the Italian press said it was the death knell for Vettel's title hopes.

But Brawn, the F1 sporting boss, does not even agree that Singapore was clearly the German's fault.

"Such a thing can always happen," he told Germany's Sport Bild.

"It was a typical first lap accident," Brawn added.

And the Briton, who was the technical boss at Ferrari throughout the super-successful Michael Schumacher era, also backed Vettel to recover his 28 point deficit to Lewis Hamilton.

"The world championship is by no means over," said Brawn.

"There are still six races to go. Vettel and Ferrari are so strong that they can still win the world cup on their own power."

Brawn admitted that he has a soft spot for Vettel and Ferrari, saying the pairing reminds him of his time at Maranello with Schumacher.

"It's inevitable that Sebastian and Ferrari remind me of my time at Ferrari," he admitted.

"Sebastian resembles Michael very much in the way he stands by the team and sees himself as part of the whole. And I recognise the same discipline and focus in bringing Ferrari back to the top.

"It will remain a tough battle between Lewis and him, but if he does it, he will have earned it," Brawn said.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Race Discount
Malaysia '17 Available Book Now
Japan '17 Available Book Now
USA '17 Available Book Now
Mexico '17 Available Book Now
Brazil '17 Available Book Now
Abu Dhabi '17 Available Book Now
Australia '18 Available Book Now
Spain '18 20% Discount Book Now
Monaco '18 Available Book Now
Canada '18 Available Book Now
Austria '18 20% Discount Book Now
UK '18 Available Book Now
Germany '18 29% Discount Book Now
Hungary '18 20% Discount Book Now
Belgium '18 15% Discount Book Now

Polls

Do you want the Halo?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls

We make use of cookies to personalise ads, to make use of social media & to analyse our website traffic. We also share this information with our partners for use of social media, ads & analyses. These partners can combine our info with other info that you already shared with them or that they have gathered of you by using their services. By continuing to use this website, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close