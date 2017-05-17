F1-Fansite.com

Monaco Grand Prix
Home / F1 News / Brawn: Room for more 'quality' races

F1 News

Brawn: Room for more 'quality' races

Ross Brawn
Ross Brawn

May 17 - Ross Brawn thinks there is space on the F1 calendar for "one or two more" races.

There has been speculation the sport's new owner Liberty Media intends to expand the current 20-race schedule, adding races in 'destination cities' like New York.

But Brawn, the new F1 sporting boss, said: "More important than the number is the quality of the races. There's no point having many races that are boring.

"Our priority is to improve the quality of the existing races and to add only more quality races to the calendar.

"The teams already have a challenge with the current 20 races, but I think we have the capacity for one or two more if the quality is high," Brawn told the Austrian broadcaster ORF.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
  submit to reddit

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '1725% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Austrian F1 GP Austria '1750% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance British F1 GP UK '1740% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Hungary F1 GP Hungary '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '175% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1717% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17-9% DiscountBook Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now

Polls

Will Alonso win the Indianapolis 500?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls