F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Brawn ready to 'fight' as pecking order unfurls

F1 News

Brawn ready to 'fight' as pecking order unfurls

Ross Brawn
Ross Brawn

Mar.25 - Ross Brawn says he will be keeping an eagle-eye on the track in 2017, starting with this weekend's Australian grand prix.

In Melbourne, bold new regulations producing much faster cars are having their maiden competitive outing, but Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton looks set to dominate.

That is despite the fact that, in the winter, Ferrari arguably looked quicker, while hopes were high that Red Bull's Adrian Newey would ultimately ace the new rules.

Red Bull's Christian Horner said: "I think, being realistic, the performance we've seen so far from Lewis, he's the absolute favourite."

Indeed, Mercedes' Toto Wolff said the British driver is in "a league of his own", ahead of any rival team but also new teammate Valtteri Bottas.

Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo said: "We are in a group behind Lewis with Ferrari and Bottas."

Ferrari chief Maurizio Arrivabene said the Italian team will not do any "panicking" as a result of practice so far, while Mercedes' Niki Lauda warned that any assessment of Bottas is also too early.

"Bottas drove well," said the F1 legend.

"Nobody can expect that he straight away beats the world-world-world champion who has been in the team for years."

It is also possible that the pecking order could change slightly on Saturday, when Ferrari might unveil a brand new 'qualifying mode' for its engine.

"Let's see where we stand when everyone's trousers are pulled down," said Sebastian Vettel.

Intently watching the entire saga unfold is F1's new sporting chief, Ross Brawn, who indicated that Liberty Media is ready to act for the good of the sport.

"If we see things this year that we don't think are great for the sport, we'll be fighting our corner and we'll be fighting at every level," he said.

"You can rest assured that we will be working with the teams, working with the FIA, to find solutions if we don't think the racing is as good as it could be."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
Read more about F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous F1 item
 Next F1 item »

Latest F1 News posts:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

Buy F1 MerchandiseBuy F1 Merchandise of your favourite driver or team.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com
2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book entrance Chinese F1 GP China '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Spanish F1 GP Spain '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Austrian F1 GP Austria '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance British F1 GP UK '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1717% discountBook Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17AvailableBook Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBook Now

Polls

Who will win the 2017 Australian GP?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls