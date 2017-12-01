F1 News

Brawn: No 'triple header' races after 2018

Dec.1 - Ross Brawn says F1 wants to avoid organising 'triple header' races in future.

Mid next year, during its first-ever 21 race calendar, the schedule will for the first time feature three races on consecutive weekends -- France, Austria and Britain.

F1 sporting boss Ross Brawn admitted it will be hard for F1's travelling personnel, telling the German broadcaster Sky: "The (football) world cup presented us with a very unusual problem.

"The final is in the afternoon and it would have been very unfair to have run a race on that weekend," he added.

"We could only solve that by having three races in a row but it's not something we want to repeat in the future. It was an emergency measure," Brawn said.

