Brawn: Mercedes will be strong again in 2017

Ross Brawn
Ross Brawn

Dec.16 - Former team boss Ross Brawn thinks Mercedes will still be a leading force in formula one next year.

Some believe that, with the radically different 2017 rules coming in and Red Bull and Ferrari pushing hard to improve, next year could finally see Mercedes' three-year championship winning streak end.

But Brawn, who headed the Brackley team until the end of 2013, thinks Mercedes' position of dominance this year is still the perfect launching pad for more domination next season.

"Mercedes will have been pulling resource off this year's programme onto next year very early, once they saw where they were with the car," he told the FIA's in-house magazine Auto.

"If I was there, and I'm sure they've carried on a similar philosophy, I'd be saying 'Right, we've got a strong car, we can only beat ourselves, let's get everyone onto next year's programme'. I don't know how many other teams could do that."

However, the 2017 regulations are finally tipping the balance back in the direction of aerodynamics, with the last three years regarded by many as having been dominated by Mercedes amid the 'engine formula' era.

But Brawn insisted: "Success breeds success. Mercedes will be strong next year, despite the greater emphasis on chassis."

