Brawn happy with Vettel-Hamilton battle

Aug.31 - Ross Brawn says formula one is delighted with an epic battle for the 2017 world championship.
Long before he became the new F1 sporting boss, Brawn was the technical chief at Ferrari for Michael Schumacher's legendary title battles against Mika Hakkinen.
"Formula one has a legendary duel again," he now tells Sport Bild magazine.
"At that time, it was Michael and Mika electrifying the masses, and today it's Sebastian and Lewis."
Earlier, Ferrari struggled at the higher speed circuits like Spa and Monza, but now it appears the Italian team has caught up with Mercedes.
Renault driver Nico Hulkenberg told Sport1: "I can imagine it will remain as close as it was between Vettel and Hamilton at Spa until the very end."
