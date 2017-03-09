F1-Fansite.com

Brawn: F1 needs Schumacher-like 'heroes'

Mar.9 - F1 must return to an era when the top drivers were "heroes".

That is the view of the sport's new chief Ross Brawn, who pointed to his old protege Michael Schumacher as a perfect example.

"Michael was a hero," the Briton told Sport Bild.

"But hero worship is no longer promoted," said Brawn, although he thinks that will change thanks to his bosses at Liberty Media.

"They come from a world of stars," he said.

Brawn said potential "heroes" are Sebastian Vettel, thanks to fabled Ferrari, but also the "modern rebel" Max Verstappen who has "huge potential to be a hero".

Brawn also has good news for F1 fans from Germany, as the country once again drops off the race calendar for 2017.

"We need the history of formula one, and Germany is part of that," he said.

