Brawn eyes experimental 'non-championship' F1 race

Ross Brawn
Ross Brawn

Mar.2 - Ross Brawn says he would like to introduce an annual 'non-championship' race so F1 can experiment with new weekend format ideas.

The former Ferrari and Honda chief, attending the Barcelona test, is Bernie Ecclestone's replacement on the sporting side after the Liberty Media takeover.

He said F1 has been too "reactive" in the past, implementing ideas without fully thinking through the consequences.

"I have an ambition that we could have a non-championship race to experiment with the format and see what appeals to people because all of us are the same -- we don't always know what we would enjoy until we experience," Brawn told the Times newspaper.

