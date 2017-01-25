F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Brawn to attend F1 winter tests

F1 News

Brawn to attend F1 winter tests

Daniel Ricciardo - Red Bull RB11
Daniel Ricciardo - Red Bull RB11

Jan.25 - Ross Brawn will be a prominent figure as F1's new on-track era begins in earnest in a month's time.

The formerly retired team technical director and boss is returning to the sport this year as sport managing director in the post-Bernie Ecclestone era.

However, the 62-year-old said previously that he had little interest in returning to F1 in a full-time capacity.

Asked if he will attend the grands prix in 2017, Brawn told Germany's Auto Motor und Sport: "At the beginning of the season, for sure.

"And I will come to the tests because I want to see how the new cars look. We have a radical change of rules ahead of us and we should find out as soon as possible what impact this could have on the show.

"I want to be prepared for what awaits us in Melbourne," Brawn added.

Finally, relations appeared strained between Brawn and the now deposed Ecclestone in recent weeks, but Brawn said the 86-year-old is an "icon".

"Totally unique," Brawn added. "Absolutely irreplaceable.

"That is why formula one has been reorganised," he explained. "I can't imagine anyone who could manage the sport as he did.

"The sport is deeply indebted to him. I hope he will come to a few races and continue to support us," Brawn said.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
Read more about F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous F1 item
 Next F1 item »

Latest F1 News posts:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

Buy F1 MerchandiseBuy F1 Merchandise of your favourite driver or team.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com
2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book F1 Tickets Australian F1 GP Australia '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Chinese F1 GP China '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Spanish F1 GP Spain '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Monaco F1 GP Monaco '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Austrian F1 GP Austria '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets British F1 GP UK '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Belgium '1711% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1710% discountBook Now

Polls

Should Schumi's family tell more about his health status?

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls