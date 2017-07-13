F1 News

Brawn: 25 races 'not bad' for F1 staff

Jul.13 - Ross Brawn is not ruling out an expansion of the F1 calendar to include 25 races.

Recently, after Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso threatened to quit if there are 25 races in the future, F1 CEO Chase Carey said his first priority is to make the 21-race schedule for 2018 as successful as possible.

But now the rumours about 25 races are back.

Brawn, F1's sporting boss under the new Liberty Media regime, said: "25 races -- that's one every other weekend. "Not a bad working life, is it?

"It wasn't so long ago that drivers were testing every week," he told the Telegraph.

Carey has spoken of his desire to mix traditional F1 circuits with exciting new venues like New York or Miami and, in Brawn's words, head to "one or two new continents".

Sean Bratches, the F1 commercial chief, says the sport has plenty of options to pick from.

"Since I've been here, probably 30 countries, municipalities, principalities have reached out to me interested in bringing formula one to their cities, their countries," he told the AP news agency.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.