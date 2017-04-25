Formula 1 Racing & F1 Fan Portal | F1-Fansite.com

Formula E tickets Monaco
Home / F1 News / Boullier: Track test for Button 'not useful'

F1 News

Boullier: Track test for Button 'not useful'

Jenson Button in the garage. Singapore GP F1/2016
Jenson Button in the garage. Singapore GP F1/2016

Apr.25 - McLaren's simulator is good enough for Jenson Button to prepare for Monaco grand prix.

That is the view of Eric Boullier, following Felipe Massa's expression of surprise that the retired 2009 world champion sat out the recent post-Bahrain grand prix test.

Button, 37, is making a one-off return to F1 in Monaco grand prix next month, filling in for Fernando Alonso who is tackling the fabled Indy 500.

But he will prepare only in McLaren's state of the art simulator at Woking.

That surprised fellow veteran Massa.

"If the simulator is good enough, why don't most of the top drivers want to use them?" he asked.

But McLaren boss Boullier thinks the simulator is in fact the best option for Button.

"Given the technology of this car, we decided that organising a test would not have been useful," he is quoted by Spain's El Confidencial.

"The simulator is very realistic so it's best for him to test the car there," the Frenchman added.

"After 10 laps, he'll be fine," said Boullier.

Massa, however, warned that the 2017 cars are "very different" to the cars that Button last raced in 2016, requiring a higher level of fitness.

But Button said: "I've done a lot of triathlon training recently, so I have no worries."

Boullier agreed: "He's only missed a handful of grands prix and he's as fit as a fiddle. And he's always been good at Monaco grand prix. He'll do a great job, I'm sure of that."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
  submit to reddit

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book entrance Spanish F1 GP Spain '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '1725% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Austrian F1 GP Austria '1750% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance British F1 GP UK '1740% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Hungary F1 GP Hungary '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '175% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1717% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17-9% DiscountBook Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now

Polls

Who will be Hamilton's team mate in 2018

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls