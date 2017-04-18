F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Boullier: Indy 500 deal 'not my idea'

F1 News

Boullier: Indy 500 deal 'not my idea'

Test 2 day 1 2017, Eric Boullier.

Apr.18 - Eric Boullier says he initially did not support Fernando Alonso's move to skip Monaco grand prix next month in order to bid for Indy 500 victory.

It appears the sensational and controversial deal was actually engineered by new McLaren executive and marketing guru Zak Brown.

"It was not my idea," team boss Boullier confirmed to the French broadcaster Canal Plus.

"At first I did not particularly support it, but in the end it's good for the team, for F1, for motor sport and for Fernando."

Boullier admitted that his main objection is that the Spaniard has to miss Monaco grand prix, a circuit that should suit the otherwise uncompetitive McLaren-Honda car.

"Monaco grand prix is the race where we are most likely to score points," said the Frenchman. "But in the end, overall, it (the Indy 500) is a quite interesting project and for him perhaps the best way to have some fun."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
  submit to reddit

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book entrance Spanish F1 GP Spain '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '1725% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Austrian F1 GP Austria '1750% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance British F1 GP UK '1740% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Hungary F1 GP Hungary '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '175% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1717% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17-9% DiscountBook Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now

Polls

Who will be Hamilton's team mate in 2018

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls