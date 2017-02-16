F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Bottas says Hamilton 'welcomed me to team'

F1 News

Bottas says Hamilton 'welcomed me to team'

Feb.16 - Valtteri Bottas says Lewis Hamilton has welcomed him to the title-winning team.

As the Finn signed up with Mercedes for 2017, Hamilton's father Anthony warned that his son is a "career killer".

But Bottas told the Finnish news agency Suomen Tietotoimisto: "I'm really happy to have Lewis as my teammate.

"It's a great chance for me to show my abilities. I've always wanted as quick a teammate as possible, and I really have one," he added.

Bottas, 27, said he bumped into triple world champion Hamilton at the team's Brackley headquarters this week.

"We each had our own meetings and it was a quick greeting," he revealed. "He welcomed me to the team and congratulated me."

Bottas also played down reports about his Mercedes contract being only for one year, with Nico Rosberg already recommending Sebastian Vettel for the 2018 seat.

"I fully understand that it's not a longer agreement at this stage," Bottas insisted. "Of course the team wants to see how I go. It's ok for me.

"That's the way it goes -- I've always had to earn my place but it seems that I know how to drive," he added.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
Read more about F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous F1 item
 Next F1 item »

Latest F1 News posts:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

Buy F1 MerchandiseBuy F1 Merchandise of your favourite driver or team.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com
2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book F1 Tickets Australian F1 GP Australia '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Chinese F1 GP China '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Spanish F1 GP Spain '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Monaco F1 GP Monaco '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Austrian F1 GP Austria '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets British F1 GP UK '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Belgium '1711% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1710% discountBook Now

Polls

Who will be fastest during wintertesting next week?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls