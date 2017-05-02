Formula 1 Racing & F1 Fan Portal | F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Bottas: 'Number 2' talks no motivation

F1 News

Bottas: 'Number 2' talks no motivation

Formula One - Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Russian GP 2017. Valtteri Bottas;
Formula One - Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Russian GP 2017. Valtteri Bottas;

May 2 - Valtteri Bottas has denied that being called a de-facto 'number 2' driver had something to do with his motivation to win in Russia last weekend.

Until Sochi, the Finn had been basically outpaced by his highly rated teammate Lewis Hamilton since joining Mercedes, triggering a debate about whether the team should impose a clear hierarchy.

But he said anger with those questions never intruded into the cockpit.

"All the questions, all the speculation, number two driver and so on, it doesn't get into me. It doesn't matter," said Bottas.

He told Auto Motor und Sport: "I knew the season was still young."

So for now, with his first win in the bag, the team orders questions will end.

But a new line taken by the media and pundits could be whether the mere 10-point gap between Bottas and Hamilton will disturb the peace of their relationship.

"Lewis was the first to congratulate him in Russia," team boss Toto Wolff insists.

"Of course they are opponents on the track but I don't think the relationship will evolve in the way we saw with Lewis and Nico (Rosberg)."

Bottas agrees: "So far everything has been very professional.

"In the course of the season it could be a bit more problematic, of course, especially if it is about the world championship. Then there will be less talking and more fighting," he admitted.

As for suggestions Bottas has now done enough to secure a contract extension beyond 2017, a famous member of his management team certainly thinks so.

"I'm confident that he's going to have an unbelievable future ahead of him," two-time world champion Mika Hakkinen told CNN.

But the former McLaren driver does admit that 2017 looks set to be a season-long battle between Mercedes and Ferrari.

"At the moment the Ferrari is really consistent in qualifying and in a race configuration," Hakkinen said.

"Mercedes is quick for one lap but the long distance it's really lacking some performance. So they have to find a solution for that."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
  submit to reddit

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book entrance Spanish F1 GP Spain '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '1725% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Austrian F1 GP Austria '1750% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance British F1 GP UK '1740% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Hungary F1 GP Hungary '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '175% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1717% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17-9% DiscountBook Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now

Polls

Who will be Hamilton's team mate in 2018

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls