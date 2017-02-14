F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Bottas not settling for second place

F1 News

Bottas not settling for second place

Feb.14 - Valtteri Bottas has confirmed reports that he had to split with his manager Toto Wolff before signing up with Mercedes for 2017.

Since making his F1 debut for Williams in 2013, the Finn has been managed by the now Mercedes chief.

But now that he is replacing reigning world champion Nico Rosberg at Mercedes, Bottas and Wolff are assuming a strict driver-boss relationship instead.

"He is now my boss, but still a good friend," Bottas, 27, told Stuttgarter Nachrichten newspaper.

But he doubts that friendship will help him from now on.

"I have not been signed because I'm a nice guy," Bottas said, admitting that his one-year contract means "I have to deliver".

"I have to get the best out of the car."

He will be trying to do that alongside Lewis Hamilton, a triple world champion whose father Anthony recently described as a "career killer".

Indeed, Hamilton's 2016 teammate Rosberg did win the title, but he then promptly retired, partly citing the stresses of his intense battle with Hamilton.

Bottas, however, said he has "no problem" being paired with Hamilton, and in fact sees it as a "huge opportunity".

"It does not match my mentality to settle for second place," he insisted.

Referring to Anthony Hamilton's remarks, meanwhile, Bottas also said during a press conference in Stuttgart: "I do not believe that this year will be my career killer.

"It's a great chance for me to prove myself. I can drive cars fast and that will not just disappear. I have to trust myself," he added.

As for how Hamilton has welcomed him to Brackley, Bottas revealed: "He has welcomed me.

"I am looking forward to a good fight on the track with him, and getting to know him better -- as a person as well as a teammate."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
Read more about F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous F1 item
 Next F1 item »

Latest F1 News posts:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

Buy F1 MerchandiseBuy F1 Merchandise of your favourite driver or team.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com
2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book F1 Tickets Australian F1 GP Australia '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Chinese F1 GP China '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Spanish F1 GP Spain '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Monaco F1 GP Monaco '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Austrian F1 GP Austria '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets British F1 GP UK '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Belgium '1711% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1710% discountBook Now

Polls

Who will be fastest during wintertesting next week?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls