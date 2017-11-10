F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Bottas not ruling out Hamilton 'team orders'

F1 News

Bottas not ruling out Hamilton 'team orders'

Formula One - Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Monaco GP 2017. Valtteri Bottas & Sebastian Vettel
Formula One - Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Monaco GP 2017. Valtteri Bottas & Sebastian Vettel

Nov.10 - Valtteri Bottas is targeting second place behind his teammate Lewis Hamilton in the 2017 world championship.

Sebastian Vettel was gutted in Mexico to have lost the title to Hamilton, but now it is the other Mercedes driver who is aiming to beat him in Brazil and Abu Dhabi.

"Yes, it is possible," the Finn told the C More broadcaster in Brazil.

"The difference is 15 points and 50 points are still available, but it requires some good races in the next two weekends.

"Of course it's not the same as fighting for a championship, but second is always better than third," Bottas added.

"Especially for the team, first and second is better than first and third," he said.

To that end, Bottas may expect Hamilton to fall in line as his 'number 2' in Brazil and Abu Dhabi.

But Bottas said: "It depends on the situation.

"Lewis has his own ambition, just like any other driver, so he wants to win the races even if his championship is safe.

"I'm not expecting anyone to completely ruin his race for me, so as I said it all depends on the situation."

Bottas also admitted that he did not attend Hamilton's post-race championship celebrations two weeks ago in Mexico.

"I was not involved," he said.

"I flew home straight after the race and didn't know or hear about the party."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This article belongs to category:
Check out related topics:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Abu Dhabi '17AvailableBook Now
Australia '18AvailableBook Now
Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
Canada '18AvailableBook Now
Austria '1820% DiscountBook Now
UK '18AvailableBook Now
Germany '1829% DiscountBook Now
Hungary '1820% DiscountBook Now
Belgium '1815% DiscountBook Now
Singapore '1820% DiscountBook Now