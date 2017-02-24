Bottas has 'no problem' with sharing telemetry

F1-Fansite.com

Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi 2016 Valtteri Bottas, Williams Martini Racing.
Feb.24 - Valtteri Bottas says he has "no problem" sharing telemetry with teammate Lewis Hamilton in 2017.

Earlier, Mercedes regular and triple world champion Hamilton stirred up a new controversy by saying he was unhappy with his teammate always having access to his telemetry.

The Briton clarified his remarks on Twitter, insisting he has "zero problems in my team, zero problems with Bottas".

When asked what he thought about Hamilton's comments about data sharing, Bottas said on Thursday: "No matter what is said, it will not change anything.

"Each driver has to think not only about themselves but also how to move the team forward. And if it makes the car faster, it is in the interests of both the drivers.

"I have no problem with sharing the data," the Finn added.

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff also played down the controversy, saying: "It's amazing how reporters can create a controversy where there is none.

"But a good headline helps sell newspapers. If the article says everything is calm at Mercedes then you don't sell as many papers or attract as many readers," he added.

