Bottas has no 'plan B' for 2018

Aug.7 - Valtteri Bottas has admitted he does not have a 'plan B' in the event Mercedes does not re-sign him for 2018.
While the Finn only has a single-year contract at present, it is expected that the German team will agree a new deal with the 27-year-old by September.
Indeed, Bottas thinks he has performed well enough so far this year that he does not have to worry.
"I feel like I'm well inside the team and I've only had positive feedback, so I'm not too worried," he told Auto Bild.
"I am honestly not looking around for any other team," Bottas revealed. "I want to start a long relationship with Mercedes, so that has priority."
