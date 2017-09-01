Bottas: 'No panic' despite late contract

Sep.1 - Valtteri Bottas insists there is "no panic" even though he is still not signed up for 2018.
While the top teams fill their seats for next year, and even his teammate Lewis Hamilton is talking about a contract for 2019, Bottas still has no Mercedes deal beyond November's Abu Dhabi finale.
However, Toto Wolff said at Spa a week ago that the 'paperwork' is now being done.
"You can never say that it's 100 per cent certain when it's not," Bottas said at Monza.
"We need to sort everything out for sure," the Finn told Ilta Sanomat newspaper.
"But my feelings have not changed and I'm not panicking -- because I never have. I feel good about what I expect will happen."
Probably a bigger concern for the 28-year-old is the spectre of having to shuffle into a supporting role for Hamilton for the balance of this season.
It comes after a particularly uncompetitive weekend at Spa.
"I have no clear answer as to why my pace was not good at Spa," Bottas said. "Nothing wrong was found with my car.
"It will be interesting to see how my pace is here at Monza, with a clean slate," he added.
Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.
We make use of cookies to personalise ads, to make use of social media & to analyse our website traffic. We also share this information with our partners for use of social media, ads & analyses. These partners can combine our info with other info that you already shared with them or that they have gathered of you by using their services. By continuing to use this website, you agree to the use of cookies. more information
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.