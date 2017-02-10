F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Bottas hits back at Hamilton 'career killer' jibe

F1 News

Bottas hits back at Hamilton 'career killer' jibe

Valtteri Bottas ;
Valtteri Bottas ;

Feb.10 - Valtteri Bottas has replied to what might be seen as the opening salvo in a new psychological battle between Mercedes' F1 drivers.

Claims by Lewis Hamilton's father Anthony that the triple world champion is a "career killer" for his teammates was widely interpreted as the first mind game fired at Finn Bottas.

On a one-year contract, Finn Bottas has been signed up by Mercedes to replace the now retired Nico Rosberg, who shared a famously strained relationship with Hamilton dating back to 2013.

When asked about the "career killer" jibe by the Finnish broadcaster MTV, Bottas commented: "Well, I wouldn't want to be my teammate, either.

"Let's wait and see. The season starts soon so we'll see how it goes," the 27-year-old reportedly smiled.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
Read more about F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous F1 item
 Next F1 item »

Latest F1 News posts:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

Buy F1 MerchandiseBuy F1 Merchandise of your favourite driver or team.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com
2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book F1 Tickets Australian F1 GP Australia '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Chinese F1 GP China '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Spanish F1 GP Spain '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Monaco F1 GP Monaco '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Austrian F1 GP Austria '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets British F1 GP UK '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Belgium '1711% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1710% discountBook Now

Polls

Should Schumi's family tell more about his health status?

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls