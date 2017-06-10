F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Bottas 'getting under Hamilton's skin'

F1 News

Bottas 'getting under Hamilton's skin'

Formula One - Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Spanish GP 2017. Lewis Hamilton & Valtteri Bottas
Formula One - Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Spanish GP 2017. Lewis Hamilton & Valtteri Bottas

Jun.10 - Valtteri Bottas is getting under Lewis Hamilton's skin at Mercedes.

That is the view of Bottas' Finnish countryman Mika Salo, who is a former F1 driver and now regular FIA steward.

After Nico Rosberg's retirement, Bottas was drafted into the Mercedes lineup from Williams and won his first grand prix recently in Russia.

And then in Monaco, Hamilton notably struggled.

"Valtteri is driving really well at the moment," former Ferrari driver Salo told the Finnish newspaper Ilta Sanomat.

"He is scoring points and starting to get under Lewis Hamilton's skin.

"But he is doing exactly as I expected him to do. He will certainly be able to pick up a few more wins this year," Salo added.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
  submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book entrance Azerbijan F1 GP Azerbijan '1710% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Austrian F1 GP Austria '1760% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance British F1 GP UK '1760% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Hungary F1 GP Hungary '1750% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '1775% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '1730% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17AvailableBook Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '1710% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now
   
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '18AvailableBook Now

Polls

Will Hamilton beat Senna & Schumacher on the all time pole positions amount?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls