F1 News

Bottas gets Rosberg's race engineer

Feb.16 - Valtteri Bottas has inherited retired world champion Nico Rosberg's race engineer at Mercedes.

Earlier, Tony Ross came to Mercedes from Williams, where in addition to Rosberg he also worked with the likes of Juan Pablo Montoya.

Now, the Briton will be the voice on Finn Bottas' radio.

"My engineer will be Tony Ross. He was formerly Nico Rosberg's race engineer," Bottas, 27, confirmed to Ilta Sanomat newspaper.