Bottas to get 2018 contract before Monza

Aug.27 - Valtteri Bottas is set to be the next piece of the 2018 driver puzzle to slot into place.
With Ferrari's current lineup staying next year, the path is now clear for Finn Bottas to ink a new single-year contract with Mercedes.
"It goes without saying that Valtteri is staying," team boss Toto Wolff said at Spa.
"It's only about the details of the contract. The paperwork. In my view, the chances that he will stay in the team are very large," the Austrian added.
Sources report that Bottas' 2018 deal will be announced ahead of next weekend's Italian grand prix at Monza.
