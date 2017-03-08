F1-Fansite.com

Bottas: Too early to comment on Hamilton

Mar.8 - Valtteri Bottas has admitted there is currently no heat in the rivalry with his new Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton.

In the past few years, the relationship between Hamilton and the now retired Nico Rosberg was strained at best and at times notably acrimonious.

But triple world champion Hamilton said in Barcelona when asked about his new pairing with Finn Bottas: "There are no games. I like that.

"I feel we already have a better working relationship than I ever had with any teammate."

When asked about Hamilton's comments, Bottas responded: "It's very nice of him to say, but it's too early.

"It's only testing, so we've only worked together for a few days. But in general it was a good start."

Indeed, Hamilton said he hasn't even looked at Bottas' telemetry data yet -- a subject he routinely raises as a point of contention.

"I have not looked at all at his data. Maybe when we go to the first race I will, but so far no," the Briton is quoted by Finland's MTV broadcaster.

Finally, Bottas said he is yet to speak properly with Rosberg, having earlier said he wants to learn as much as he can from the former Mercedes driver.

"We talked for no more than 20 seconds and 'How are you?'," he revealed.

