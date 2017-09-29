F1 News

Bottas: Driving style doesn't match Mercedes car

Sep.29 - Valtteri Bottas has identified his driving style as the reason for his recent struggle.

In recent races, although the Finn has secured a new Mercedes contract for 2018, he has struggled to match the pace of championship leader Lewis Hamilton.

"In Singapore I didn't have Lewis' pace in either qualifying or the race," he admitted in Malaysia.

"Together with the engineers we have analysed a lot," Bottas added. "It looks as though my driving style does not fit so well with what the car needs.

"So I still need to work with the team and on myself, but I am sure I will manage to do it."

Bottas is therefore confident he can turn around his slump, improve in 2018 and set the foundation for a long-term stay at Mercedes.

"This year, I had to learn a lot in a short time," he said. "But next year will be a whole new feeling and a fresh start. I can show that I deserve a long-term contract at Mercedes."

