F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Bottas: 'Calm' no advantage over Hamilton

F1 News

Bottas: 'Calm' no advantage over Hamilton

Formula One - Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Russian GP 2017. Lewis Hamilton;Valtteri Bottas
Formula One - Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Russian GP 2017. Lewis Hamilton;Valtteri Bottas

May 11 - Valtteri Bottas has denied his personality could give him the edge in his battle with teammate Lewis Hamilton this year.

After a more modest start, the Finn added a win in Russia to his earlier pole and is now just 10 points behind Hamilton in the points standings.

"I have to compliment Bottas," German legend Hans-Joachim Stuck told Sport1. "He's better than I thought."

Some think Bottas could have an edge this year due to his calm, measured Finnish personality, in contrast to Hamilton's 'rock star' image and approach.

"I don't see being quieter as an advantage," Bottas is quoted by Spain's El Mundo Deportivo.

"Everyone must act as he feels. Yes I'm a quiet, calm person and I want to have my privacy. But everyone is what they are like," he added.

Indeed, Bottas even said winning his first grand prix a fortnight ago is not extra motivation.

"I think I do not need more motivation to win more races," he said. "Driving this car and representing this brand is enough motivation to achieve my objectives."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
  submit to reddit

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book entrance Spanish F1 GP Spain '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '1725% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Austrian F1 GP Austria '1750% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance British F1 GP UK '1740% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Hungary F1 GP Hungary '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '175% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1717% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17-9% DiscountBook Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now

Polls

Will Red Bull's 'B car' battle for victory in Spain?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls