F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Bottas backer paying more for Mercedes move

F1 News

Bottas backer paying more for Mercedes move

Valtteri Bottas ;
Valtteri Bottas ;

Jan.31 - Valtteri Bottas' personal sponsor is happy to pay a little more in 2017, as the Finn prepares to charge for wins and the title at Mercedes.

Until now, Finnish conglomerate Wihuri has backed Bottas' career by sponsoring the 27-year-old at Williams.

Wihuri chief Antti Aarnio-Wihuri, a 76-year-old billionaire, says he started supporting Bottas when he was a young boy in karts.

"Valtteri's father was the company that cleaned our factory," he told Iltalehti newspaper.

"I don't remember the amount I put in his hand, but perhaps it was 300-400 markka," Aarnio-Wihuri said.

Wihuri then backed Bottas all the way to F1, and has now agreed to move with the driver to the championship-winning Mercedes team for 2017.

Asked about the recent negotiations with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, Aarnio-Wihuri revealed: "No, it was not a difficult negotiation.

"I know Toto very well and we got to an agreement quickly. He (Wolff) was at Williams for a long time and we were immediately on the same page."

But when asked if Wihuri is having to pay more for its place on the Mercedes livery in 2017, he admitted: "Of course. The agreements are a little difficult to compare.

"The effort is a little bigger, but not in a significant way."

What is significantly different for 2017, however, are the rules, with Aarnio-Wihuri declaring: "This season will certainly be interesting.

"At this time no one knows who will have the fastest car. The changes are too great and they affect too many factors."

As for Bottas, the driver's 76-year-old backer revealed: "He's in a positive mood. Since the beginning, Valtteri's dream was to get into a winning car and now he has it.

"He is looking forward to the start of the season," Aarnio-Wihuri concluded.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
Read more about F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous F1 item
 Next F1 item »

Latest F1 News posts:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

Buy F1 MerchandiseBuy F1 Merchandise of your favourite driver or team.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com
2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book F1 Tickets Australian F1 GP Australia '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Chinese F1 GP China '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Spanish F1 GP Spain '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Monaco F1 GP Monaco '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Austrian F1 GP Austria '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets British F1 GP UK '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Belgium '1711% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1710% discountBook Now

Polls

Should Schumi's family tell more about his health status?

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls