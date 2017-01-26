F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Lauda: Bottas 'as good as Rosberg'

F1 News

Lauda: Bottas 'as good as Rosberg'

Top 3 Russian GP qualifiers: 1. Rosberg 2. Hamilton 3. Bottas
Top 3 Russian GP qualifiers: 1. Rosberg 2. Hamilton 3. Bottas

Jan.26 - Niki Lauda says Mercedes will not miss reigning world champion Nico Rosberg in 2017.

"Not at all," said the team's famous chairman and F1 legend, when asked by Sport Bild if Mercedes will miss Rosberg.

Earlier, Lauda had reacted with frustration and even apparent anger when Rosberg stunned the team and the F1 world by suddenly quitting the sport.

"Now he's gone, he's gone," Lauda added. "We had to come to terms with it and we did. We are now looking into the future and do not mourn Rosberg at all."

For 2017, Mercedes has brought in former Williams driver Valtteri Bottas, following complex negotiations that involved financial compensation and also moves for Paddy Lowe and Felipe Massa in the periphery.

"Replacing Rosberg was not easy," Lauda admits.

"Bottas now has the opportunity to drive the best formula one car in the world, which always gives a racing driver a personal boost.

"I believe he is at least as good as Rosberg," the triple world champion added. "Nico was able to improve so much, because of the team and the car.

"So you have to see it as a combination of Rosberg and Mercedes. Rosberg alone would not have been world champion," said Lauda.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
Read more about F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous F1 item
 Next F1 item »

Latest F1 News posts:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

Buy F1 MerchandiseBuy F1 Merchandise of your favourite driver or team.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com
2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book F1 Tickets Australian F1 GP Australia '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Chinese F1 GP China '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Spanish F1 GP Spain '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Monaco F1 GP Monaco '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Austrian F1 GP Austria '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets British F1 GP UK '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Belgium '1711% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1710% discountBook Now

Polls

Should Schumi's family tell more about his health status?

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls