F1 News

Boss: No room at Porsche for Alonso

Apr.19 - Porsche has played down claims it will host Fernando Alonso's bid for 2018 Le Mans victory.

The Spaniard is tackling next month's Indy 500, as part of his stated push to win the 'Triple Crown' of motor sport -- Monaco grand prix, Indy and the fabled 24 hour endurance race.

Reports said Porsche's LMP1 project is what Alonso is targeting for his 2018 Le Mans assault.

But team boss Andreas Seidl told Auto Bild: "We have six drivers with whom we are very satisfied -- and with whom we are planning for the long term.

"Alonso is an interesting driver and two years ago we could have put something together. But now we do not have a third prototype -- and there are currently no plans to change," he added.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.