F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Boss: No 2017 engine for Sauber this year

F1 News

Boss: No 2017 engine for Sauber this year

Monisha Kaltenborn (AUT), Sauber F1 Team CEO and Team Principal. Ross Brawn (GB), FOM Motorsport Director. Shanghai International Circuit.
Monisha Kaltenborn (AUT), Sauber F1 Team CEO and Team Principal. Ross Brawn (GB), FOM Motorsport Director. Shanghai International Circuit.

Apr.8 - Sauber boss Monisha Kaltenborn has played down rumours the Swiss team could switch to Ferrari's 2017-spec engine mid-season.

Amid a struggle to merely survive financially last year, the team inked a deal to use Ferrari's 'old' 2016-spec power unit in 2017.

Sauber has subsequently been bailed out, but Kaltenborn played down the chance the team could now switch to Ferrari's impressive latest engine.

"No, we're not planning that," she said in Shanghai.

"But it's also too early to say how much we are losing, because Australia is not the most representative track.

"We will have to wait a few races and then we will see how far the gap is."

Kaltenborn said Sauber will have a "major update" for the chassis in Barcelona.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous F1 item
 Next F1 item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Best F1 Photo Contest!

Send your most stunning, beautiful, strange, crazy or happy photo's to: [email protected] and win a 2017 F1 cap of your favourite driver...read more

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book entrance Spanish F1 GP Spain '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '1725% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Austrian F1 GP Austria '1750% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance British F1 GP UK '1740% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Hungary F1 GP Hungary '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '175% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1717% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17-9% DiscountBook Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now

Polls

Who will win in China?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls