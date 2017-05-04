The Black Eyed Peas & Nicole Scherzinger at Azerbaijan GP 2017

The Black Eyed Peas & Nicole Scherzinger To Perform Back-To-Back Concerts

at the 2017 FORMULA 1 AZERBAIJAN GRAND PRIX

Global Superstars to Perform in Baku on Saturday, June 24th

Baku City Circuit (BCC) today announced that two of the world’s most iconic musical acts will perform two incredible back-to-back concerts at the today announced that two of the world’s most iconic musical acts will perform two incredible back-to-back concerts at the 2017 FORMULA 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix . On Saturday evening, June 24th, one of the defining voices of her generation, Nicole Scherzinger, will take to the Main Stage at Baku City Circuit during the midpoint of the second successive F1 race weekend to be hosted in Baku. She will then be followed by none other than one of the most successful groups in music history, The Black Eyed Peas, to deliver a stunning night of world-class music and entertainment at the the newest street circuit in Formula 1.

Taking to the stage first in Baku after the Qualifying session has ended on track, will be one of the world’s most celebrated artists, Nicole Scherzinger. The superbly talented and Grammy-nominated triple threat has scored #1 singles on both sides of the Atlantic, selling 37 million singles worldwide - 16 million records as a solo artist and a staggering 54 million albums as the lead singer of the Pussycat Dolls, making them one of the best-selling girl groups ever.

Last summer, Scherzinger wrapped filming the role of Penny in the highly anticipated “Dirty Dancing” remake for ABC, which airs this year. Scherzinger most recently teamed up with Neil Patrick Harris to co-host his new NBC primetime variety series “Best Time Ever With Neil Patrick Harris.”

The “X Factor” judge (both the US & UK versions of the show) has also made a name for herself on the West End stage. By far one of her greatest recent achievements was a nomination for a Laurence Olivier Award for her debut performance as “Grizabella” in a revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cats. Webber himself called Scherzinger’s recording of the famed hit single, “Memory,” the, “best recording of anything of my music ever done.”

With music still her first love, Scherzinger is hard at work on new tracks and has also recently collaborated with the likes of Italian classical tenor, Andrea Bocelli as well as Paul McCartney on his recent UN Foundation charity single, 'Love Song to the Earth,’ along with Jon Bon Jovi, Sheryl Crow, Fergie and many more, which was written to raise climate change awareness and pull in funds for Friends Of The Earth and the UN Foundation.

Outside of her work in the entertainment industry, Nicole is an Ambassador for UNICEF and a Global Ambassador for the Special Olympics.