F1-Fansite.com

Monaco Grand Prix
Home / F1 News / The Biggest Formula 1 Rivalries in the Last Decade

F1 News

The Biggest Formula 1 Rivalries in the Last Decade

Ayrton Senna and Mika Hakkinen before the Portuguese Grand Prix at the Estoril circuit in Portugal (1993)
Ayrton Senna and Mika Hakkinen before the Portuguese Grand Prix at the Estoril circuit in Portugal (1993)

The Biggest Formula 1 Rivalries in the Last Decade

Formula 1 is easily one of the most exciting sports where some of the biggest rivalries happened. You won’t see classic clashes again like those between Hunt and Mass, Mansel and Piquet, Senna and Prost, Hunt and Lauda, Schumacher and Häkkinen, and plenty of other before them. Many of those rivalries have been depicted in popular culture, through music, documentaries, movies and even in the world of slots like those developed by IGT. But, let’s see some of the biggest clashes in the last decade.

 

Rosberg vs. Hamilton

One of the biggest rivalries lately is that between Hamilton and Rosberg. It gave us many exciting moments, although there

Lewis Hamilton & Nico Rosberg

was nothing exciting in the constructors category at all. They are both racing for McLaren, which means continuous dominance among the constructors ever since 2014. Anyway, lots of bad blood happened when Rosberg and Hamilton became teammates.

One of the most evident moments of this bad blood was when Rosberg ruined Hamilton’s chances in Monaco for the pole position. Rosberg said that he ‘slid’ of the track unintentionally right before Hamilton was about to complete his final flying lap. In the end, Rosberg claimed the pole position and the race.

This was only one of the many incidents that ensued. Rosberg was mainly irked by the constant talks that Hamilton is a better wheel to wheel racer. Their relationship was finally destroyed when Rosberg caused a clash in Spa, which caused Hamilton to drop out of the race and Rosberg to win it. The season ended with Hamilton winning the title when he overtook Rosberg off the start in the last race. This rivalry, which continues till today can easily become one of the greatest in the history of Formula 1.

 

Alonso vs. Hamilton

Kimi Raikkonen, Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso

Hamilton was a a big rival with Alonso when both raced for McLaren in 2007. Hamilton finished 2nd, Alonso 3rd while Raikkonen stole the title with Ferrari on the final day. Why is this one of the biggest rivalries? Because of the friction that happened throughout the season.

Alonso was a champion, but made many errors that were not characteristic for him, while Hamilton was very consistent. On top of that, it was his debut season, and Alonso wouldn’t let a rookie beat him. One of their most famous incidents was the one where Alonso blatantly blocked Hamilton in the pit lane so that he couldn’t finish his qualifying lap, for which Alonso was demoted five places in the grid.

The entire charade culminated with Alonso threatening Ron Dennis that he would reveal all the incriminating details that made up the Spygate scandal later.

All of this made the final day a historic one. Alonso and Hamilton were both contenders for the title, but Raikkonen was the

Kimi Raikkonen gets pole in Monaco for Ferrari

one that profited from their rivalry in the end. Alonso finished 3rd, while Hamilton 7th. Raikkonen on the other hand won the race and the title by a margin of just 1 point. Then, Alonso simply quit McLaren after just one season and returned to Renault.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
  submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '1725% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Austrian F1 GP Austria '1750% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance British F1 GP UK '1740% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Hungary F1 GP Hungary '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '175% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1717% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17-9% DiscountBook Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now

Polls

Will Hamilton beat Senna & Schumacher on the all time pole positions amount?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls