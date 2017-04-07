F1 News

Best picture contest Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix 2017

After each Formula 1 Grand Prix event we will give away a price for the best F1 Grand Prix photo made by F1-Fans.

Did you make a nice happy picture, photo or image during your visit at the 2017 Chinese Formula 1 Grand Prix race? Send your best pictures to us and win a price!

We as The F1-Fansite Team would like to share those pictures with our F1-Fans world wide, so we can all enjoy them.

Send your most stunning, beautiful, strange, crazy or happy photo's to: [email protected]

With topic: Best picture contest Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix 2017

Add the picture(s)

Your name, address etc.

After 2 weeks we will select the best photo and the winner will receive a 2017 F1 Cap of his favourite driver as a gift.