F1 News

The best casinos on the F1 circuit

Unless you're driving, or in the pit, a Grand Prix weekend can be a fairly hedonistic experience. With glamorous locations, usually sunny weather and, Formula 1 crowds are often made up of people looking for a good time. The world's best racetracks and their surroundings are geared towards the best in nightlife, food and drinks and entertainment, so it's no surprise that casinos that offer all of these in one location are easily found nearby.

We've put together a list of some of the best casinos in the world where F1 fans can carry on the adrenaline rush well after the race, as well as some tips and tricks to help to pay for those expensive flights and race tickets!

Casino de Montreal, Montreal, Canada

The Circuit Gilles Villeneuve is one of the best looking tracks in the world and Canada's premier GP racing circuit. With stunning views across the St Lawrence River and ideal access to paddock and stands that surround it, the Casino de Montreal is actually the biggest in Canada and one of the biggest in the world, with 115 table games and over 3,200 slot machines. It can accommodate 4,000 people and race spectators can also enjoy drinks in one of the 3 bars and fine cuisine in four fantastic restaurants.

Crown Melbourne, Melbourne, Australian

The Australian Grand Prix has been held in Melbourne since 1996 and is now the first race of each year. The course in the beautiful Albert Park has the excitement of a street circuit without the restricted overtaking opportunities and is located close Melbourne's central business district and city centre. One of the best casinos in Australia is a 10 minute taxi journey (or 90 seconds in an F1 car if you can borrow one) and is found at the top of the Crown resort. Although there are plenty of table games and slots, poker is the Crown's best offering, with everything from pro-tournaments to nightly offers for F1 visitors. Just make sure you brush up on your odds theory knowledge before your visit to ensure you don't get caught out by a shark. Crown Melbourne is licensed to operate 2,628 electronic gaming machines and 540 table games, however the licence extends to 2050, leaving them plenty of chance to expand. The casino is especially proud of its VIP programme, it is particularly popular among Asian clientele.

Marina Bay Sands Casino, Singapore

The incredible street circuit that winds through Marina Bay in Singapore is one of the

most exciting in the world, with plenty of close shaves and controversial heart-in-mouth moments. Luckily, the Marina Bay Sands keeps excitement high inside one of the most iconic buildings in the Far East. F1 fans can enjoy casino gaming over 15,000 square metres, including 600 table games and an incredible 1,500 slot machines. Make the most of a trip to the Marina Bay Sands Casino, experience a range of games, the blackjack facilities are top draw. There are a number of guides available to help you learn; who better to learn from Henry Tamburin, the gambling author has a background in mathematics and a doctorate in chemistry, his guide to blackjack is simple to understand and covers all aspects of the game, before your visit you are advised to consult this guide and learn how to play blackjack. You'll thank us when you wipe the smile of your dealer's face.

Casino de Monte-Carlo, Monaco

The ultimate in Formula 1 racing, the Circuit de Monaco is at the pinnacle of motorsport

and part of the racing 'triple crown' shared with Le Mans and the Indy 500. The entire Principality of Monaco is also one of the world's prime gambling destinations, with a rich and glamorous gaming history. The absolute must-visit legendary casino however is the Casino de Monte-Carlo. The highlight for racing fans is the ability to enjoy table games on the sun-soaked terraces as the cars fly by below, with special offers for F1 fans throughout the weekend. Expect to pay insane amounts of money for the pleasure however, and be ready to rub shoulders with the world's elite. Interestingly citizens of Monaco are forbidden to enter the gaming rooms of the casino.

You must go…

Make your next F1 weekend even more exciting with a trip to one of these amazing casinos. Who knows, you might even bump into Max Verstappen spending his race fees in Casino Square!

