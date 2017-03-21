F1 News

Best Auction Ever!!

Red Nose Day is back this Friday and to help raise money, Comic Relief has launched possibly the Best Auction Ever!

You are going to be in and amongst the best drivers, mechanics and engineers in the world, as a guest Red Bull Racing on British Grand Prix. In preparation for one of the most exciting and historic races of the calendar you will get to visit the Red Bull Racing factory and have a guided tour of where some of the most intricate machines in the world are made. Not only will you see how the cars are made but you will then experience the closest feeling possible to being in the driver’s seat in the world famous race simulator.

Then - on race day Sunday, you will be hosted as a team guest, in to the exclusive hub of the world’s largest travelling circus. As a guest of the team and not just a VIP ticket holder, you will eat and drink where the drivers, sponsors and engineers gather and be given a tour of the garage by those who know it best. There is nowhere more exciting than an F1 garage minutes before the lights go out and lap 1 begins and you will be there in amongst it.

Make sure to wish the driver’s luck as they walk in to the pit lane! AND, as if that isn’t enough, Geri Horner will be joining you for a cup of tea and some tipster talk.’

The auction is live at givergy.com/rednoseday