Berger: Vettel's Ferrari switch a mistake

Sebastian Vettel, Brazilian GP F1/2016
Sebastian Vettel, Brazilian GP F1/2016

Feb.2 - Sebastian Vettel's 2015 switch from Red Bull to Ferrari was a mistake.

That is the view of F1 legend Gerhard Berger, referring to the fact that the quadruple world champion's switch to the famous Italian marque was compared at the time to his mentor Michael Schumacher's move of two decades ago.

"But Michael had Benetton people in his luggage," Berger, who had two separate stints driving for Ferrari in the 80s and 90s, told the Swiss publication Motorsport Aktuell.

"Sebastian should have made the move to Ferrari only as Michael did, by taking key figures from Red Bull with him," the 57-year-old F1 veteran added.

A big rumour is that if Ferrari does not considerably improve in 2017, Vettel might be tempted to switch to Mercedes once his current contract is up.

And Berger said: "I do not see that there will be much change in Ferrari for 2017. So in that case Vettel would have to make a decision."

Berger also commented on the departure from the day to day running of the sport of F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone.

"The bottom line is that he is the father of our business, and there's a certain sadness when you see an era end," said the Austrian.

Instead of giving him a largely symbolic or honorary role as chairman emeritus, Berger said Liberty Media should have considered keeping Ecclestone on board.

"It would have been an opportunity for the new owners to try to bundle their plans with Bernie's experience," he said.

