Berger: Vettel eyeing 2018 Mercedes deal

Dec.15 - He will not replace Nico Rosberg in 2017, but the door to a future at Mercedes is a possibility for Fernando Alonso the year after.

That is the claim of Germany's Sport Bild, claiming that whoever Mercedes does sign to replace the retiring Rosberg will only get a one-year deal.

Still with his finger on the F1 pulse is Gerhard Berger, who earlier this year negotiated the new two-year Mercedes deal that Rosberg is now giving up.

The former Ferrari and McLaren driver said: "Suddenly Ferrari is feeling the pressure.

"Sebastian will closely monitor their progress and take his time in renewing his contract.

"I'm sure deep down he wants the chance to go with Mercedes in 2018," Berger added. "So Ferrari need to try to keep Vettel happy, so they don't lose him."