Berger tips nephew for F1 seat

May 8 - F1 legend Gerhard Berger thinks his nephew could be the next Austrian on the formula one grid.

Berger, the former BMW and Toro Rosso chief and a 10-time race winner, has just started his new role as boss of the German touring car series DTM.

And his nephew Lucas Auer started the 2017 season in the best possible way with a win at the weekend.

"It's time for a new Austrian formula one star," former Ferrari and McLaren driver Berger told Krone newspaper.

"I think we will not have to wait a long time now. If Luki delivers a season with consistent top performances in the DTM, I believe he will get the chance."

