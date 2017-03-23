F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Berger: 2017 'not huge challenge' for drivers

F1 News

Berger: 2017 'not huge challenge' for drivers

Gerhard Berger
Gerhard Berger

Mar.23 - The beginning of the new era of formula one will not solve all of the sport's problems.

That is the view of F1 legend Gerhard Berger, who is just beginning work as the new boss of the premier German touring car series DTM.

But he was asked by Austria's Krone newspaper to comment on the beginning of the new F1 regulations, with the much faster cars to make their race debut in Australia this weekend.

"I don't think it will be a huge extra challenge for the drivers, although the best guys may stand out a bit more," said Berger.

"But overtaking will be harder, because the braking zones are shorter. I just think that although the new aerodynamic regulations are in the right direction, it's still too complicated and too engine-dependent," he added.

Berger also hit back at the paddock perception that Ferrari may now have pushed its nose ahead of the formerly-dominant Mercedes.

He insisted: "Mercedes remains the benchmark. I think they have approached it very elegantly and skilfully by leaving Ferrari at the front (in the winter).

"Whether they are three or five tenths in front, I don't know.

"I think Ferrari has taken a great step forward, but I doubt they are as good as they look," Berger added.

He is more bullish about Red Bull, the team owned by his former sponsor and long-time Austrian friend Dietrich Mateschitz.

"A new set of regulations with the mastermind Adrian Newey, for me this is the guarantee of success. They will put together the whole puzzle at the last second and it will be down to the engine factor -- whether the Renault is strong enough to attack the Mercedes.

"We will find out," said Berger.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
Read more about F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous F1 item
 Next F1 item »

Latest F1 News posts:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

Buy F1 MerchandiseBuy F1 Merchandise of your favourite driver or team.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com
2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book entrance Chinese F1 GP China '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Spanish F1 GP Spain '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Austrian F1 GP Austria '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance British F1 GP UK '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1717% discountBook Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17AvailableBook Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBook Now

Polls

Who will win the 2017 Australian GP?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls