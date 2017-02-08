F1-Fansite.com

Bank guarantee secures 2018 French GP return

Feb.8 - France's return to the F1 calendar is definitely on for 2018.

In December, it emerged that after a decade's absence, France will be back on the 2018 schedule with a race at Paul Ricard and a new five-year contract.

But until now the actual deal was not complete.

However, French publications including La Provence now report that Paul Ricard's 2018 race will definitely happen.

"December 5 was a historic date because that was when we announced the return," said organiser and local politician Christian Estrosi.

"But this is another historic date, because now we can say 'The return of the French grand prix is go!'

"We have just obtained the bank guarantee for the sustainability of our race with Credit Agricole Alpes-Provence", Estrosi announced.

"There was no viable grand prix without a bank guarantee, but it was accepted a few days ago," he revealed.

