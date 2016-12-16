F1 News

Austrian broadcaster to end F1 deal for 2020

Dec.16 - Austria could lose its free to air television coverage of formula one from 2020.

In the country, F1 is currently shown on ORF, an Austrian public broadcaster.

But reports suggest that, to cut costs, ORF will end its current deal after the 2019 season.

"It is clear to us that (cutting) skiing and the Bundesliga are out of the question, and only formula one remains," ORF director general Alexander Wrabetz told the Wiener Zeitung newspaper.

The report said ORF currently pays about EUR 10 million per year for its broadcast rights.