F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Austin would welcome more US races

F1 News

Austin would welcome more US races

Daniil Kvyat of Russia, follows Valtteri Bottas on track during practice for the United States Formula One Grand Prix 2016.
Daniil Kvyat of Russia, follows Valtteri Bottas on track during practice for the United States Formula One Grand Prix 2016.

Jan.30 - US grand prix organisers say they would welcome more American races.

F1's new owners, the US media group Liberty Media, are keen to expand the calendar to up to 25 races, with potential events in US cities like Los Angeles, Las Vegas or New York.

Bobby Epstein, boss of the only US race at present in Austin, Texas, said he would welcome that.

"In the long run, it will bring more attention to the sport and our race," he told the Austin American Statesman newspaper.

"One of the drawbacks of F1 in America is most races start at 7am or even earlier. If you add a race in our time zone, it will grow the fan base, and that's good for all of us," he added.

However, Epstein expressed concern that the new US races would likely take place on street circuits.

"Street races tend to be very boring," he said. "There's not much opportunity to overtake. A fan can't watch many turns."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
Read more about F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous F1 item
 Next F1 item »

Latest F1 News posts:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

Buy F1 MerchandiseBuy F1 Merchandise of your favourite driver or team.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com
2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book F1 Tickets Australian F1 GP Australia '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Chinese F1 GP China '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Spanish F1 GP Spain '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Monaco F1 GP Monaco '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Austrian F1 GP Austria '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets British F1 GP UK '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Belgium '1711% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1710% discountBook Now

Polls

Should Schumi's family tell more about his health status?

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls