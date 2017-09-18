F1-Fansite.com

Aston Martin to be Red Bull title sponsor

Aston Martin AM-RB 001
Aston Martin AM-RB 001

Sep.18 - Aston Martin looks set to become Red Bull's title sponsor next year.

Although the energy drink owned team uses a Tag-Heuer branded Renault engine, Red Bull is also sponsored by the British luxury carmaker Aston Martin.

And in Singapore, one prominent attendee was Andy Palmer, the Aston chief executive.

Earlier in the weekend, Red Bull team boss Christian Horner was asked about Porsche entering F1 but insisted "We have an existing relationship with an OEM that don't make F1 engines".

He was clearly referring to Aston Martin.

When asked if Aston might build an engine for Red Bull, Horner answered: "They can't do that now, so it would have to be for 2021."

Palmer confirmed: "We are studying the 2021 engine. If we get a reasonable regulation that brings down the cost, Aston would like to be involved."

In the meantime, Aston Martin looks set to ramp up its involvement by becoming the Red Bull title sponsor in 2018.

"Our partnership with Aston Martin continues to thrive and there will be further developments in this regard," said Horner.

Again, Palmer confirmed: "We'd like to be involved a little more next season and then join the dots."

