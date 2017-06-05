F1-Fansite.com

Monaco Grand Prix
Home / F1 News / Alonso unsure over Honda engine upgrade

F1 News

Alonso unsure over Honda engine upgrade

Honda F1 power unit
Honda F1 power unit

Jun.5 - Fernando Alonso has admitted he may not have a more powerful Honda engine to use in Montreal this weekend.

Some media reports claim that while the struggling Japanese marque had planned to make a clear step in Canada, that specification will in fact not be ready.

Alonso, who is returning to McLaren-Honda after a one-race F1 absence, is quoted by Diario Sport newspaper: "I don't know if we'll have something new for the engine in Canada, but I hope so.

"I did read that today, but I often read something in one place and something else in another.

"Until we arrive in Canada we will not know. But every time we do put a new engine in we will start last, because we have already exceeded our limits.

"So I think we have to choose the races in which we do change very carefully," Alonso added.

After being competitive at the Indy 500, the Spaniard said he is returning to F1 with a positive and yet realistic attitude.

"I return with the impression of improving soon but I know it will not be immediate. But we will improve and everyone is impatient for that," Alonso said.

He also admitted that he would like to do the fabled Le Mans 24 hours in the future, but isn't sure when.

"It is for the future -- I do not have an exact date," Spanish media reports quote the 35-year-old as saying.

"Since I was a kart driver as a child I was dreaming about F1, Le Mans and Indy," he said.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
  submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '1725% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Austrian F1 GP Austria '1750% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance British F1 GP UK '1740% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Hungary F1 GP Hungary '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '175% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1717% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17-9% DiscountBook Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now

Polls

Will Hamilton beat Senna & Schumacher on the all time pole positions amount?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls