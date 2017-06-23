F1-Fansite.com




Alonso unenthused over Honda upgrade

Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada. Friday 9 June 2017. Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL32 Honda.
Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada. Friday 9 June 2017. Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL32 Honda.

Jun.23 - Fernando Alonso does not sound enthused with the news Honda has brought an upgrade for its hapless power unit to Baku.

Sources say the improvement is somewhere between 12 and 30 horse power, amid reports Honda's deficit until now has been close to 100hp.

"We lose about three seconds on the straight here," Spaniard Alonso said in Baku. "If it's only 2.8 seconds now, nothing will change."

Not just that, changing the engines will leave both Alonso and his teammate dead last on the grid.

"It will be a hard weekend again," Alonso said.

When asked for specifics about Honda's upgrade, the McLaren driver added: "I don't know. You have to talk to Honda. I have no idea."

