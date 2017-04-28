F1 News

Alonso still not regretting Ferrari exit

Apr.28 - Fernando Alonso said he is tired of being asked if he regrets leaving Ferrari.

While the Spaniard struggles with McLaren-Honda and tries to keep his racing spirit alive by doing the Indy 500 next month, his successor Sebastian Vettel is leading the world championship for Ferrari.

"I think if Ferrari wins 20 years in a row or if I'm 75 years old, I will still be asked this question," Alonso said at Sochi. "My contract with Ferrari would have ended in 2016 anyway and yes I would like to be more competitive now but I still think I made a good decision," he insisted. "There was a lot of pressure when Ferrari didn't win the title in the first, second and third years, and that was fine, but it would not have been in the seventh year," Alonso added. "So despite the results, my life was better in the last two years." "I have seen magazines saying my talent is wasted but I am very happy with my career," the 35-year-old continued. "Let's see what the future brings, but I'm happy with what I have done." And despite an horrific start to 2017, there could now be light at the end of the McLaren-Honda tunnel.

At the post-Bahrain test, Honda's power unit suddenly appeared reliable, and Alonso said those improvements will now be raced in Russia. "It is not going to be radically different here," Alonso warned, "but we have some improvements in reliability for the engine and also in terms of aerodynamic performance. "Hopefully this weekend is the point in the championship where we start to put things together."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.