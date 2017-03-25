F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Alonso rules out quitting amid Honda crisis

F1 News

Alonso rules out quitting amid Honda crisis

Fernando Alonso. Abu Dhabi GP F1/2016
Fernando Alonso. Abu Dhabi GP F1/2016

Mar.25 - Fernando Alonso has ruled out calling it quits amid the McLaren-Honda crisis.

Asked how he is coping with a third consecutive year with an unreliable and uncompetitive Honda power unit, he told Corriere della Sera: "I have the answer -- you work hard.

"I am going? Where would I go? What would I do at home? Watch television on the couch or cook dinner?

"The solution is to work hard and demand a response from the team," Alonso added.

The 35-year-old's contract runs out this year, but the faster cars of 2017 mean Alonso is dropping many hints that he will definitely not retire.

"The fact is that for four years we drivers drove horrible cars. But now the situation has improved," said Alonso.

As for the possibility of a third world title, he added: "I am more than ready. I train harder than ever. In the corners there is no one faster than me."

Some might say Alonso has made bad decisions since winning his titles over a decade ago, while others say it was bad luck.

"Speaking of bad luck with everything I've experienced would not be right," he insisted. "My choices? If I had a crystal ball, I would have guessed better which car to take."

Now, Alonso is still one of the highest paid drivers in F1, but how much would he give up in exchange for a Mercedes engine?

"Not one cent," he insists.

"This is not my question. It is a matter of projects. As we can see, they were wrong in Japan so we have to figure out what is missing and change course."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
Read more about F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous F1 item
 Next F1 item »

Latest F1 News posts:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

Buy F1 MerchandiseBuy F1 Merchandise of your favourite driver or team.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com
2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book entrance Chinese F1 GP China '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Spanish F1 GP Spain '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Austrian F1 GP Austria '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance British F1 GP UK '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1717% discountBook Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17AvailableBook Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBook Now

Polls

Who will win the 2017 Australian GP?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls